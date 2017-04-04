BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
April 4 BioDue SpA
* Moves logistics to new buildings and disposes of properties for 1.2 million euros ($1.28 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9390 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
* Aldeyra Therapeutics-expects to report results from phase 2a trial of topical ocular ADX-102 late in Q3, 2017, not early in Q3 as stated in conf call Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbbkk) Further company coverage: