BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
June 12 BIOFRONTERA AG
* FILES LABEL EXTENSION FOR AMELUZ IN EU TO INCLUDE TREATMENT WITH DAYLIGHT-PDT FOR ACTINIC KERATOSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.