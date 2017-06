April 12 Biofrontera AG:

* Sales increased 48 pct to 6.1 million euros ($6.47 million) for full year 2016 compared to 4.1 million euros in 2015

* Operational result was -11.8 million euros for full year 2016 compared to -10.2 million euros for 2015

* Net loss before taxes was -10.6 million euros for full year 2016, as compared to -11.2 million euros for same period in previous year