April 25 Biogen Inc
* Biogen says "we are working to add more assetts to our
pipeline": Conf Call
* Biogen says "underlying tecfidera demand in the U.S.
remains stable", and co is well poised to compete against
rivals: Conf Call
* Biogen says it has maintained global MS market share,
despite competition: Conf Call
* Biogen says underlying Spinraza demand in U.S. is robust,
and numbers increasingly every week: Conf Call
* Biogen says 165 plans now cover Spinraza; of all insurance
plans, atleast 75 percent cover Spinraza: Conf Call
* Biogen Exec says it will be closely watching the
performance of roche's new MS drug Ocrevus; Biogen has a
royalty deal with Roche for the drug
* Biogen CEO sees low single digit growth in MS market in
remainder of 2017: Conf Call
* Biogen CFO says co will not comment on pricing plans for
Biogen's MS drugs: Conf Call
* Biogen Exec says "we don't know ultimatley what the
long-term durability of Spinraza is...but data so far has been
enocuraging": Conf Call
* Biogen CFO says Roche's MS drug Ocrevus has negatively
impacted Tysabri more than other Biogen drugs: Conf Call
* Biogen CFO says its hard to tell the kinetics of Spinraza
performance, but expects adoption to ramp up going forward: Conf
Call
