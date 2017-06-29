Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
June 29 Biogen Inc
* Biogen - new data reaffirm clinically meaningful benefit of Spinraza (nusinersen) in individuals with spinal muscular atrophy across disease severity
* Biogen Inc - Spinraza demonstrated motor function improvements in infants on permanent ventilation
* Biogen Inc - No increase in risk of adverse events in children with Scoliosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
* Roche, others expanding into digital devices (Adds details about push to connect medical devices)
MUMBAI, June 30 India's greatest tax reform - replacing an array of provincial duties with a nationwide goods and services tax - is transforming the logistics industry in a country where moving stuff around is notoriously difficult to do, executives say.