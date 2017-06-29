June 29 Biogen Inc

* Biogen - ‍new data reaffirm clinically meaningful benefit of Spinraza (nusinersen) in individuals with spinal muscular atrophy across disease severity​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Spinraza demonstrated motor function improvements in infants on permanent ventilation

* Biogen Inc - ‍No increase in risk of adverse events in children with Scoliosis​