Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 Biogen Inc
* Biogen’s Imraldi, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate referencing Humira, granted positive opinion by committee for medicinal products for human use
* Secondary endpoints demonstrated that Imraldi has a comparable safety and immunogenicity profile to Humira
* Primary endpoint of phase III study, ACR20 response at week 24, was met, demonstrating equivalent efficacy to Humira Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.