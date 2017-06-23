June 23 Biogen Inc

* Biogen’s Imraldi, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate referencing Humira, granted positive opinion by committee for medicinal products for human use

* Secondary endpoints demonstrated that Imraldi has a comparable safety and immunogenicity profile to Humira

* Primary endpoint of phase III study, ACR20 response at week 24, was met, demonstrating equivalent efficacy to Humira