April 7 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd says have applied to list common shares on the new york stock exchange under the symbol "BHVN"

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd says Morgan Stanley, Piper Jaffray, Barclays are among underwriters to IPO

* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd says IPO price estimated solely for purposes of computing the amount of the registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2nnnTWQ)