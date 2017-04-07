BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea says public offering of 257,000 common shares priced at $5.06 per share
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock
April 7 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd says have applied to list common shares on the new york stock exchange under the symbol "BHVN"
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd says Morgan Stanley, Piper Jaffray, Barclays are among underwriters to IPO
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd says IPO price estimated solely for purposes of computing the amount of the registration fee Source text: (bit.ly/2nnnTWQ)
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.