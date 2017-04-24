BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 24 Biohaven Pharmaceutical:
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical holding co ltd sees ipo of 8.33 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd - anticipate initial public offering price of co's common shares will be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about $73.1 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued research and development of rimegepant
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about $24.2 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued research and development of bhv-3500
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about $10.3 million of IPO proceeds to fund continued research and development of bhv-5000
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding - intends to use about $5.6 million of IPO proceeds to repay aggregate indebtedness under credit agreement
* Biohaven Pharmaceutical holding-to use about $4.1 million of IPO proceeds to satisfy remaining obligation to purchase shares of capital stock of Kleo Pharma Source text (bit.ly/2pVxkdH)
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock