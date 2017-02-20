Feb 20 Biohit Oyj:
* H2 net sales 4.4 million euros ($4.67 million) versus 2.5 million euros year ago
* H2 operating loss 1.3 million euros versus loss 1.4 million euros year ago
* Board of directors proposes to annual general meeting that no dividend be paid for
financial year
* China's operations are in Biohit's focus in 2017
* Expects to complete reduction of joint venture share capital during Q1 of 2017
* Estimates its non-comparable operating result to turn clearly positive for 2017
* Net sales growth is expected in 2017
* Company does not assess when comparable result will turn to positive
