BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
May 22 BIOHIT OYJ
* BIOHIT ACETIUM® LOZENGE IS A HIGHLY EFFECTIVE MEANS TO STOP SMOKING – RESULTS CONFIRMED IN A NEW LARGE-SCALE TRIAL
* SAYS NEW INTERVENTION TRIAL CLOSELY REPRODUCES RESULTS OF FIRST STUDY, CONFIRMING THAT ACETIUM LOZENGE IS MARKEDLY MORE EFFECTIVE THAN PLACEBO IN ASSISTING SMOKING CESSATION
* SEES IN ACETIUM (PP) ARM, 45.3 % COULD STOP SMOKING AS COMPARED TO 35.4% IN PLACEBO GROUP (I.E., ACETIUM WAS 27.9 % MORE EFFECTIVE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision
* Indivior Plc presents results from the phase 3 pivotal study of RBP-6000 buprenorphine monthly depot for the treatment of opioid use disorder