May 22 BIOHIT OYJ

* BIOHIT ACETIUM® LOZENGE IS A HIGHLY EFFECTIVE MEANS TO STOP SMOKING – RESULTS CONFIRMED IN A NEW LARGE-SCALE TRIAL

* SAYS NEW INTERVENTION TRIAL CLOSELY REPRODUCES RESULTS OF FIRST STUDY, CONFIRMING THAT ACETIUM LOZENGE IS MARKEDLY MORE EFFECTIVE THAN PLACEBO IN ASSISTING SMOKING CESSATION

* SEES IN ACETIUM (PP) ARM, 45.3 % COULD STOP SMOKING AS COMPARED TO 35.4% IN PLACEBO GROUP (I.E., ACETIUM WAS 27.9 % MORE EFFECTIVE)