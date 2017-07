BRIEF-Bioinvent and Thrombogenics amend monoclonal antibody development agreement

July 10 (Reuters) - THROMBOGENICS NV:

* BIOINVENT AND THROMBOGENICS AMENDING LONG-STANDING MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT

* AGREED TO AMEND THEIR LONG-STANDING AGREEMENT, WHICH COVERS CO-DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL ANTI-PLGF MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY PRODUCTS TB-403 AND THR-317.

* ‍UNDER CURRENT AGREEMENT, SPLIT ECONOMIC VALUE COMPOUNDS IS 60:40 (THROMBOGENICS: BIOINVENT), WITH 50:50 COST SPLIT FOR DEVELOPMENT COSTS​

* THR-317 - THROMBOGENICS GAINS FULL AND EXCLUSIVE OWNERSHIP OF THR-317 FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ALL NON-ONCOLOGY INDICATIONS.

* THROMBOGENICS - UNDER NEW ARRANGEMENT BIOINVENT ASSUMES PROJECT LEAD FOR DEVELOPMENTS OF TB-403 IN ALL ONCOLOGY INDICATIONS, AND INCREASES SHARE ECONOMIC VALUE TO 50 PERCENT ​

