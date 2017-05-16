BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 16Bioleaders Corp :
* Says it signed 1.13 billion won contract with eromlife, to provide products
* Isodiol international inc. Commences approval process for its pharmaceutical products through brazilian health regulatory agency (anvisa) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types