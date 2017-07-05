BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
July 5 Biolife Solutions Inc:
* Biolife Solutions modifies existing credit facility
* Biolife Solutions Inc - has reached an agreement with wavi holding to modify its existing credit facility effective June 30, 2017
* Biolife Solutions - Wavi agreed to exchange $4.25 million credit facility for 4,250 shares of series a preferred stock
* Biolife Solutions Inc - no additional consideration was provided to Wavi for entering into agreement
* Biolife Solutions-preferred shares carry annual cash dividend of 10 pct of outstanding stated value, calculated and payable in arrears on quarterly basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013
