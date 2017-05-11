May 11 Biolife Solutions Inc

* Biolife Solutions announces Q1 2017 financial results

* Biolife Solutions Inc - qtrly product revenue $2.4 million versus $1.9 million; qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Biolife Solutions Inc - management reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance provided in January

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $2.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $10.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S