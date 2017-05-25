PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 BioLine Rx Ltd
* BioLine Rx reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* BioLine Rx Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* SG Blocks Inc announces pricing of public offering and Nasdaq listing
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: