March 20 BioLineRx Ltd:

* BioLineRx provides update on phase 2 open-label study for BL-8040 as novel stem cell mobilization treatment

* Top-Line results expected by end of 2017

* BL-8040 treatment was safe and well tolerated

* All recipients transplanted so far have experienced a successful neutrophil engraftment