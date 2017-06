June 2 SCHOUW & CO A/S

* BIOMAR ACQUIRES SOUTH AMERICAN SHRIMP FEED MANUFACTURER

* AS A CONSEQUENCE OF LATE CLOSING DATE, ACQUISITION WILL ONLY TO A LIMITED EXTENT EFFECT SCHOUW & CO. REVENUE AND EBIT FOR 2017

* ‍BIOMAR CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT ON ACQUISITION OF 70% OF ECUADORIAN SHRIMP FEED MANUFACTURER ALIMENTSA FOR ABOUT DKK 800 MILLION​

* IN 2018, IT IS EXPECTED THAT ACQUISITION WILL CONTRIBUTE WITH REVENUE OF MORE THAN DKK 500 MILLION

* IN 2018, IT IS EXPECTED THAT ACQUISITION WILL CONTRIBUTE WITH EBIT OF ABOVE DKK 110 MILLION CALCULATED BEFORE DEPRECIATIONS DUE TO PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION