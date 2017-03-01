March 1 Biomerieux Sa:
* Board of directors will recommend that shareholders at
annual meeting on May 30 approve a dividend of 1.00 euros per
share
* FY sales 2.10 billion euros ($2.22 billion) versus 1.97
billion euros year ago
* 2017 objectives: * organic growth in sales of between 8
pct and 9 pct
* Dividend is unchanged from dividend paid previous year
* FY earnings per share 4.54 euros versus 2.80 euros year
ago
* Dividend would represent a total payout of 39.5 million
euros, to be paid on June 8, 2017.
* 2017 objectives: contributive operating income before
non-recurring items of between 300 million euros and 315 million
euros
* FY operating income 282 million euros versus 195 million
euros year ago
