FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-BiondVax signs lease agreement for facility to manufacture flu vaccine
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 18, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-BiondVax signs lease agreement for facility to manufacture flu vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* BiondVax signs lease agreement for mid-size commercial facility to manufacture universal flu vaccine

* BiondVax Pharma- mid-sized facility is planned to have capacity to annually produce tens of millions of doses of m-001 either in single-dose syringe or in bulk

* BiondVax Pharma- facility is planned to have capacity to annually produce tens of millions of doses of M-001 either in single-dose syringe or in bulk

* BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - while construction of facility will begin soon, agreement calls for BiondVax to begin lease payments in October 2018

* BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - length of lease is 10 years with an option for an additional 5 years at BiondVax's discretion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.