UPDATE 2-Nestle may sell U.S. confectionery business
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
April 14 Bioneer Corp :
* Says it will issue 4.5 million shares of the company via rights issue, to raise 16.13 billion won in proceeds for facilities and operations
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/hzQAO3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Business makes up 1 pct of Nestle sales (Adds analyst comment, background)
* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals says responds to demand letter from canagen pharmaceuticals, in which canagen claims compensation from vanc of $510,000