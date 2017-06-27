June 27 BioNitrogen Holdings Corp:
* BioNitrogen announces results of chapter 11 process, the
shutdown of all corporate activity and the resignation of
chairman and CEO, Graham Copley
* There were no bidders for business and company was unable
to raise fresh capital
* BioNitrogen has ceased all other operations, effective
immediately
* Confirming that it was unable to reorganize under
protection of chapter 11
* Chairman and CEO, Graham Copley will step down from his
role as soon as delisting process is complete
* Company has requested that FINRA de-list stock from OTC
exchange and this request is pending approvals
* "Has been concluded that there are no business
opportunities for BioNitrogen given its lack of both assets and
cash"
* With agreement of all major unsecured creditors,
intellectual property of co transferred to 1 secured creditor,
Annon Consulting
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)