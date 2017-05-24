BRIEF-PhaseRx files for stock and warrants offering of up to $15 mln
* PhaseRx Inc files for stock and warrants offering of up to $15 million - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sBPItI) Further company coverage:
May 24 Bionomics Ltd:
* Melanie Young has resigned as CFO and Stephen Birrell has been appointed interim-CFO until Lydeamore takes up his position
* Appoints Steve Lydeamore as its chief financial officer, commencing in august 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Anticipates $3.5 million to $4.5 million in one-time cash items related to June 2017 restructuring - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tP3fxA) Further company coverage:
* Five Prime Therapeutics announces Lewis T. "Rusty" Williams plans to transition from CEO to executive chairman of the board in 2018