* Biopharmx advances bpx-01 2% upon achieving statistical
significance for primary endpoint
* Biopharmx corp says data show bpx-01 is generally well
tolerated
* Biopharmx corp says phase 2b study demonstrates 59%
reduction in number of acne lesions using bpx-01 2% versus. 44%
in vehicle
* Biopharmx corp says researchers also found that no
subjects experienced serious treatment-related adverse side
effects
