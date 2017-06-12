BRIEF-FDA notifies Seattle Genetics that IND for vadastuximab talirine placed on hold
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
June 12 EURONEXT:
* FOLLOWING CONVERSION OF NON LISTED CONVERTIBLE BONDS BIOPHYTIS SA ISSUES 263,829 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON ALTERNEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF JUNE 14 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical phase on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.