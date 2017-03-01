March 1 Biophytis SA:

* Full results of SARA-PK study confirm Sarconeos' good pharmacokinetic profile in elderly patients

* Results show in particular the favourable pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of Sarconeos

* Analyses confirm the good pharmacokinetic profile in healthy elderly volunteers

* Phase 2b study of sara-interest hopefully to start in mid-2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mFn1ZA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)