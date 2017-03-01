BRIEF-Ovid Therapeutics says appointed barbara duncan as a Class I director
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
March 1 Biophytis SA:
* Full results of SARA-PK study confirm Sarconeos' good pharmacokinetic profile in elderly patients
* Results show in particular the favourable pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of Sarconeos
* Analyses confirm the good pharmacokinetic profile in healthy elderly volunteers
* Phase 2b study of sara-interest hopefully to start in mid-2017 Source text: bit.ly/2mFn1ZA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ovid therapeutics - duncan's appointment filled vacancy on board created by board's increase in authorized size of board on june 14 from 5 members to 6 members
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares