April 4 Biophytis SA:

* Secures funding for phase 2B clinical trial in Sarcopenia, SARA-INT

* Capital increase subscribed by several private of 3.7 million euros completed by issuing 1,310,431 new shares at a price of 2.85 euros per share

* Arranges a bond financing of 15 million euros ($16.00 million) Source text: bit.ly/2nVJzbk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9375 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)