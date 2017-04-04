BRIEF-Paradigm Biopharma says mid-stage hay fever study did not meet main goals
* Phase 2A allergic rhinitis clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoints using current nasal formulation
April 4 Biophytis SA:
* Secures funding for phase 2B clinical trial in Sarcopenia, SARA-INT
* Capital increase subscribed by several private of 3.7 million euros completed by issuing 1,310,431 new shares at a price of 2.85 euros per share
* Capital increase subscribed by several private of 3.7 million euros completed by issuing 1,310,431 new shares at a price of 2.85 euros per share

* Arranges a bond financing of 15 million euros ($16.00 million)
* Phase II study has shown atl1102 significantly reduces number of active MS lesions that convert to "black holes" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company