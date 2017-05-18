Russia's Lukoil wins block in Mexico shallow water oil auction
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Russia's Lukoil made the winning bid for the 12th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.
May 18 Biorem Inc :
* Biorem reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 26 percent to C$3.1 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Company booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter
* Co booked new orders totalling $5.3 million in quarter resulting in a backlog of orders at March 31, 2017 of $20.0 million compared to $16.0 million at March 31, 2016
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.