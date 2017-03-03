March 3 Bioscrip Inc

* Bioscrip reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $240.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.7 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bioscrip Inc - on track to achieve full $17.0 million in home solutions synergies by end of 2017

* Bioscrip Inc - expect to achieve an additional $23.0 to $25.0 million in cost reductions by end of 2017

* Bioscrip Inc - by end of 2017 and we expect an incremental $23.0 million to $25.0 million in cost structure improvements during year

* Bioscrip Inc sees 2017 revenues in range of $920.0 million to $950.0 million

* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million for full-year 2017

