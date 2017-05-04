BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois
* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL
May 4 Bioscrip Inc:
* Bioscrip reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $217.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $229.7 million
* Bioscrip Inc - reiterating its prior guidance of adjusted EBITDA in range of $45.0 million to $55.0 million for full-year 2017
* Bioscrip Inc - qtrly loss per common share $0.18
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.36, revenue view $894.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Schlumberger Ltd and Production Plus Energy Services announce creation of JV entities for purpose of developing HEAL System technology and business
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.