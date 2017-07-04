BRIEF-Huapont Life Sciences' controlling shareholder added 1.1 pct stake during May 31-July 4
* Says controlling shareholder has added 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 31 and July 4
July 4 BIOSILU HEALTHCARE AG:
* RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE BY UP TO 8.7% FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL
* TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING UP TO 180,000 NEW SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says controlling shareholder has added 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 31 and July 4
* Response to recent australian financial review article-mvf.ax
* SAID ON TUESDAY SOLD REMAINING RIGHTS IN THE PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL ASSETS DIVESTED TO SANIONA DURING THE PERIOD 2012-2016