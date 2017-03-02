BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Biosino Bio-technology And Science Inc :
* Co is expected to record a substantial increase of approximately 3.8 times in net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected result due to increase in overall revenue as a result of growth of business of group
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders