BRIEF-iCo Therapeutics says will hold pre IND meeting with division of transplantation & ophthalmology, U.S. FDA
* Says it will hold a pre IND meeting with division of transplantation and ophthalmology, US FDA on June 21, 2017
April 27 Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Incorporation:
* Biosino Suzhou and SZMI entered into technology transfer agreement
* Deal at consideration of rmb15 million
* Biosino Suzhou to buy from SZMI, design and manufacturing technology, equipment & related patents for flow cytometer
* Biosino Suzhou and IBP entered into patent transfer agreement under which ibp agreed to sell patents
* Under patent transfer agreement, Biosino Suzhou agreed to prepay rmb3 million to IBP to fund research, development of patents
* Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc - on June 13, 2017, board of directors increased size of board from nine directors to ten directors
* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable claim construction ruling in patent infringement litigation