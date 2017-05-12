BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 Biosino Bio-technology And Science Inc
* Revenue for three months ended 31 March 2017 amounted to rmb60.95 million, representing a decrease of 23.3%
* Earnings attributable to shareholders of co for 3 months ended 31 March 2017 was rmb1.90 million, representing an increase of 37% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)
* Vbi Vaccines reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for Hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac(tm)