April 13 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc announces its annual results
for the year ended December 31, 2016
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently anticipates that
production of Shaanxi Weinan products will resume in first half
of 2017
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals-as a result temporary suspension
of production, there may be substantial doubt regarding ability
to continue as going concern
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - temporary suspension of
production has materially negatively affected company's
operating results
