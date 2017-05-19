BRIEF-Vier Capital announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
May 19 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc announces its quarterly results for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.38
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - no net sales in Q1, a decrease of approximately $0.8 million or 100% as compared to same period in 2016
* Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc - currently anticipates that production of Shaanxi Weinan products will resume in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vier Capital Corp announces extension to qualifying transaction deadline date
* Chesapeake energy - lenders reaffirmed $3.8 billion borrowing base under co's senior revolving credit agreement, dated Dec 15, 2014 effective as of June 15 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rOGecL) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA's TIL unit, a key step towards advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.