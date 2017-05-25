BRIEF-CVB Financial announces dividend increase
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Biosyent Inc:
* Biosyent releases Q1 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.06
* Q1 revenue rose 1 percent to C$3.821 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces a $0.02 increase in q2 dividend to $0.14 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing