July 3 BIOSYNEX SA:

* LAUNCHES CAPITAL INCREASE GUARANTEED BY FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS WITH PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF € 1.96 MILLION

* ISSUANCE OF 503,142 ORDINARY SHARES (UP TO MAXIMUM OF 516,726 SHARES IF EXTENSION CLAUSE IS FULLY EXERCISED) AT PRICE OF € 3.80 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)