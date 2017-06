March 16 Biotec Pharmacon ASA:

* Biotec Pharmacon's CEO, Svein W. F. Lien resigns due to health issues

* Says board has entered into agreement with Lien and will start recruitment process immediately

* Says Lien is committed to continue in his full capacity as CEO until a successor is on board, at which time he will step down

