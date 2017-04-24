BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
April 24 Biotelemetry Inc:
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Biotelemetry - shareholders of lifewatch will get either chf10.00 in cash, 0.1457 shares of co's stock or chf8.00 in cash, 0.2185 shares of co's stock
* Biotelemetry - based on April 7 share price, total deal value was approximately CHF260 million
* Biotelemetry - board of Lifewatch supports public tender offer by biotelemetry and recommends that shareholders accept it
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
