Feb 22 Biotelemetry Inc

* Biotelemetry, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.30

* Q4 revenue $54 million versus I/B/E/S view $53.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S