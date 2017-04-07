April 7 Biotest AG:

* Biotest AG, Tiancheng International Investment Limited, Hong Kong, and Blitz 17-623 AG (in future: Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG), affiliated companies controlled by Creat Group Corporation, have signed a Business Combination Agreement today

* Management board and supervisory board welcome and support takeover offer

* Biotest and Creat view transaction as an opportunity to further develop company