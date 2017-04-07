BRIEF-Top Glove Corporation says quarterly net profit attributable 77.7 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
April 7 Biotest AG:
* Biotest AG, Tiancheng International Investment Limited, Hong Kong, and Blitz 17-623 AG (in future: Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG), affiliated companies controlled by Creat Group Corporation, have signed a Business Combination Agreement today
* Management board and supervisory board welcome and support takeover offer
* Biotest and Creat view transaction as an opportunity to further develop company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PRESENTATION OF NEW TRANSLATIONAL DATA AT ASTRO, NCI AND SITC'S IMMUNOTHERAPY WORKSHOP
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION