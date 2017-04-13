BRIEF-Wuhan Golden Laser wins bid worth 1.5 mln yuan
* Says it wins bid for construction project worth 1.5 million yuan
April 13 Biotest AG:
* Biotest informs about limited availability of albumin
* Due to an equipment failure the availability of albumin is currently limited
* Consequences on sales and annual results are currently not assessable
* BACTIGUARD HAS ENTERED PARTNERSHIP WITH GADA ITALIA SRL ("GADA"), A SPECIALIZED AND LEADING DISTRIBUTOR OF MEDICAL DEVICES AND INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE SERVICES
* Says it signed 7.76 billion won contract with Samsung (China) Semiconductor Co Ltd, to provide burn in tester