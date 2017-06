May 10 BIOTEST AG:

* BIOTEST REPORTS REVENUE OF EUR 110 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2017

* EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR -24.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR'S FIGURE OF EUR 17.0 MILLION

* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, EARNINGS AFTER TAXES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN AMOUNT OF EUR -16.7 MILLION (SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 10.3 MILLION)

* 2017 GUIDANCE FOR EBIT OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF EUR 46 MILLION TO EUR 48 MILLION HAS BEEN REDUCED BY AROUND EUR 25 MILLION TO EUR 30 MILLION.

* FORECASTING 2017 SALES AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN 2017, AFTER PREVIOUSLY HAVING FORECAST A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE INCREASE IN SALES