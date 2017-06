June 1 BIOTEST AG:

* JOINT REASONED STATEMENT OF BIOTEST AG - MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD RECOMMEND TO ACCEPT TENDER OFFER OF CREAT GROUP

* MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WERE ADVISED BY CREDIT SUISSE, WHICH HAS ISSUED WRITTEN FAIRNESS OPINION IN WHICH IT CONCLUDES THAT OFFER PRICE FOR BIOTEST SHAREHOLDERS IS FAIR TO SUCH SHAREHOLDERS FROM A FINANCIAL POINT OF VIEW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)