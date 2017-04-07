BRIEF-Top Glove Corporation says quarterly net profit attributable 77.7 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
April 7 Biotest AG:
* Chinese strategic investor Creat to make a voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Biotest AG
* Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG announced its decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG
* Offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 75 percent of all ordinary shares as well as regulatory approvals
* To offer for all outstanding ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG for 28.50 euros ($30.30) per ordinary share and 19.00 euros per preference share in an all-cash transaction
* Biotest was informed that Biotest AG's majority shareholder, Ogel GmBH, supports transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9406 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue 869.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit attributable 77.7 million rgt
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY PRESENTATION OF NEW TRANSLATIONAL DATA AT ASTRO, NCI AND SITC'S IMMUNOTHERAPY WORKSHOP
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION