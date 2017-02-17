Feb 17 Biotest Ag:
* Proceedings against Biotest have been closed
* Since a provision for this amount has already been
recognised in financial year 2016, payment has no effect on
result in 2017 financial year
* Besides tax payment already communicated on Nov. 4, 2016,
Biotest has paid a corporate fine in amount of 1.0 million
euros. Thereby proceedings against Biotest are closed.
* Public prosecution has moreover ceased investigation
proceedings against several employees of company
* Proceedings against three managers of Biotest AG,
including CFO, continue
