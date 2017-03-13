Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 13 BioTime Inc-
* BioTime expands opregen® clinical trial in dry-amd with opening of first us sites
* Anticipate enrolling and treating U.S.-based patients by end of Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* FJ Capital Management LLC reports 5.16 percent passive stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rEMxzv) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.