BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 Biotime Inc
* Reports first quarter results and recent corporate accomplishments
* Q1 revenue $400,000 versus I/B/E/S view $500,000
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Biotime Inc - cash and cash equivalents totaled $23.8 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $22.1 million as of December 31, 2016
* Biotime Inc - anticipates dsmb review of cohort 2 by end of Q2 and, upon approval, to begin enrolling cohort 3 immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.