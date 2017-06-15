BRIEF- Healios KK announces exercise of options
* Says 14,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1.4 million shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 22
June 15 Biotron Ltd
* Asx alert-bit225 phase 2 hiv-1 clinical trial update-bit.ax
* Trial headline results anticipated Q3 this year
* Independent data and safety monitoring committee unanimously voted to proceed with second, and larger, cohort at a higher dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.