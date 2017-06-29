June 29 Bioverativ Inc
* Bioverativ inc - on june 28, entered into a credit
agreement by and among bioverativ and certain subsidiaries as
borrowers - sec filing
* Bioverativ inc - credit agreement provides for a $175
million unsecured, revolving credit facility
* Bioverativ inc - agreement also provides, under certain
conditions, co may request borrowing capacity under credit
agreement be increased by $300 million
* Bioverativ inc - credit agreement matures on june 28, 2020
* Bioverativ inc - borrowings under credit agreement will be
used to finance a portion of acquisition of true north
therapeutics inc
